The nutrition of patients with psoriasis is essential for greater control of the disease

Food is not a substitute for medical treatment, but it can be a great ally in controlling the characteristic symptoms of psoriasis.

being psoriasis a condition for which there is no cure yet, most patients with this disease have the goal of reaching remission, that is, achieving almost complete control the sudden appearance of sores and patches on the skin in different parts of the body.

However, outbreaks of psoriasis can occur that last weeks or even months and have been shown to be related to some factors such as the patient’s condition, lifestyle, the treatment and feeding.

Ms. Wanda González, who is a dietitian nutritionist and exercise physiologist, assures that it is necessary to identify what our life habits are in order to have greater control of our health.

“There are environmental factors that play an important role in the development of this condition. It also influences the lifestyle we lead and the levels of stress, anxiety and tension to which we submit during our day to day, ”he mentioned. “It is always good that, if this is your case, you can consult with a mental health expert because the management of emotions is very important in the control of psoriasis”.

Indeed, psoriasis It has been related to the development of serious chronic diseases such as cardiovascular risks and type 2 diabetes.

“The modifications that we are making in our diet are not only for the management of psoriasisbut they must also be focused on the prevention of these conditions that can put our health at risk,” he stressed.

According to the expert, the first thing to start with is to assess body weight, since it is important to be able to identify if there is overweight in order to take the necessary measures and counteract the risks that this means for the patient’s health.

“There is a relationship between being overweight and the severity of the treatment. This happens because being overweight and obese leads to a degree of inflammation. If we suffer from an inflammatory disease, and we are overweight or obese, it may be that we experience more severe outbreaks or that our body does not respond to treatment in the appropriate way.

Implementation of omega 3 acids

They are characterized by being anti-inflammatory. This type of healthy fat is found in fish such as salmon and tuna. It is also found in walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

“Omega 3 acid also helps in cell membranes, which is beneficial for psoriasis cutaneous or psoriatic arthritis; hence the importance of incorporating it into our diet,” he added.

Additionally, the consumption of saturated fats and high-fat foods such as lard, butter and mayonnaise should be limited: “We are going to focus better on extra-virgin olive oils or oils of vegetable origin; avocado, seeds and nuts also provide fatty acids that are beneficial to our health.”

Gluten consumption

Gluten has become a controversial component, because there are those who claim that it may be related to the development of sensitivity in patients with psoriasis. However, the expert assures that this reaction is not the same in all patients.

“We don’t have to completely eliminate gluten consumption. Now, if you are aware that ingesting it harms you, try not to do so, but if up to now it has not caused you any inconvenience, you can continue ingesting it without any problem”.

Importance of antioxidants

“Antioxidants help us fight inflammatory processes. In our body there is a type of oxidative stress that causes inflammation, so consuming them can help counteract that effect, ”he mentioned.

Antioxidants are found in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. The advantage is that, in addition to being antioxidant-rich foods, they are also a great source of vitamins C, A, E and D.

“When we select fruits and vegetables, we opt for those that have more intense colors, because the brighter the product, the higher concentration of antioxidants we find in it,” he said.

Body’s response to tobacco or liquor

Tobacco is a factor that must be avoided at all costs, as it generates inflammation; therefore it is contraindicated.

“If you have a smoking habit, we recommend that you quit and seek help to make this change,” the expert suggested.

Alcohol is also contraindicated, as it can exacerbate symptoms related to psoriasis: “Alcohol releases a substance called histamine that delays the healing process of skin lesions,” explained the specialist.

In addition, it is no secret to anyone that alcoholic beverages can easily interact with medications, intervene in our weight and lead to inflammation processes.

“It is recommended that women have no more than one drink, equivalent to a glass of wine or 1.5° of hard liquor or a beer. In the case of men, it is recommended that they be no more than 2”, concluded the nutrition graduate.