The nutritionist: important to maintain comprehensive well-being

In Nutrition Month we highlight the qualified and expert health professional to assess the nutritional status of individuals, the nutritionist-dietician. These ensure that our diet is what is necessary according to the life cycle and the medical condition of each one.

“Nutritionists are professionals who, at a minimum, have completed a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Nutrition and Dietetics, supported by a professional license through a revalidation and continuing education that we must complete and present every three years”explained the nutritionist and dietician, Brenda Soltero.

The nutritionist-dietician not only evaluates the nutritional status of the individual, but also recommends the necessary diet, according to the person’s health condition.

“We also educate on nutrition issues based on scientific research to encourage the community to develop a culture of health that reinforces good eating habits and healthy lifestyles”Single added.

A nutritionist performs from different work scenarios, the nutrition and dietetic professional educates and guides the community to make an adequate selection and purchase of food, appropriate cooking methods and the reduction in the consumption of fats and added sugars, among others. recommendations. In addition, he participates in the establishment of nutrition-related public policy that supports healthy lifestyles and stays current. In all stages of life, from pregnancy and when we have chronic health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, to when feeding is needed through alternative routes to the digestive tract such as parenteral nutrition, the nutritionist evaluates and recommends those supplements that are supportive to improve the nutritional status of the individual according to their needs.

“In other words, It is not simply developing a diet for a patient, it is also keeping up to date with research, among many other medical discoveries that change the way we eat on a daily basis.”, Mentioned Bachelor Bachelor.

