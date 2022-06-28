The nutritionist of the actresses has these rules to give you

In 2018, Jennifer Garner premiere Kill or die, a film in which she gave life to a woman whose purpose was to end the drug cartel that had murdered her husband and her daughter. In the movie, her character goes through harsh training to become a ruthless vigilante. In real life, therefore, she needed to be in great physical shape, toned and strong. To do this, I resorted to Kelly LeVequea renowned holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, health coach to celebrities like Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, and Emmy Rossum, and author of Body Love Y Body Love Every Day.

The expert’s proposal for a balanced diet involves mixing the four main food groups on each plate. And Jennifer Garner joined for months. “I liked the diet so much that I continued it”, explained the protagonist of Elektra during an interview with Wired. In it she explained that the discovery of Kelly LeVeque had changed her life to the point of acquiring new healthy eating habits in her daily life.

The five commandments of the nutritionist of the actresses

According to the wellness expert, there are several nutritional points that must be taken into account when feeling healthy.

blood sugar levels . According to nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, the culprit for not feeling well rests (mainly) with the amount of sugar circulating in your blood. For this reason, among its healthy eating proposals it includes a shake with which it intends to compensate the amount of sugar in the blood throughout the day in a way that limits cravings and improves digestion, with the aim that you can listen to the signals of hunger that the body actually emits. The shake is known as Fab 4 Smoothie and among its ingredients there are collagen, flax and cha seeds, almond butter, almond milk, spinach and blueberries. It is taken every morning for breakfast and is part of one of the expert’s most important business lines that, of course, all celebrities have tried.

Learn to love your body It is the best way to respect it. The title of his two books gives a good account of the fact that for this the most important thing is to have respect for the body of each one and, to learn to love it, it is necessary to adopt a series of daily habits that are not only inscribed in the field of nutrition. "In all my years as a celebrity health coach and holistic nutritionist, I have learned that body love it's not a one time act It is a decision you make day after day. A journey like that is best with friends to support you and a guide to point you in the right direction!"

The fabulous four, the perfect mix on each plate. For Kelly LeVeque, each and every one of the dishes we eat every day must have a combination of four fundamental elements: protein, fat, fiber and vegetables . To make complete meals that lengthen the blood sugar curve, but at the same time avoid meaningless snacks and ensure the nutrients your body needs, you have to mix these four elements in a proportional way. It is the method that the nutritionist has created and with which she has managed to maintain the line of her most famous clients.

Yes to the supplements . According to Kelly LeVeque, supplements are a necessary resource to achieve adequate nutrition. Each with their needs, vitamins, probiotics and supplements to stimulate the immune system can help us feel much stronger and more energetic.

Movement to improve your mood. It is no longer that sport serves to tone muscles, gain strength, balance, elasticity or resistance, it is that physical exercise is key to improving mood. In its programs, it places special emphasis on adopting fitness routines, also at home, that help change your attitude, if you find yourself in a pessimistic mood, or maintain positivity together with a suitable eating program.

