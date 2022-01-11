the nutritionist’s advice on proteins

The Mediterranean diet it is pointed out by all international bodies, starting from the World Health Organization (WHO), as the diet of longevity: it promotes weight loss and helps prevent heart attacks, strokes, type 2 diabetes and premature death. Included in the list of Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage in 2010, it is a lifestyle that sees at its core a ‘poor’ diet (but at the same time rich in fiber and vitamins), physical activity and food as conviviality and sharing.

The foods of the Mediterranean diet they are known by everyone, from extra virgin olive oil, to whole grains passing through legumes and dried fruit. But several studies have observed that in Italy few really follow it and who knows how many know what quantities of each food should be placed on the plate. In this article I propose to analyze which are the right quantities of each of the foods of the Mediterranean diet to put on the plate every day or during the week. Starting from protein sources.

There is no more than a hundred years old consuming large amounts of animal protein every day. Yet high-protein diets are increasingly adopted by the population, promoted by non-competent figures, but also by many nutritionists, can involve serious health risks and endanger longevity. The Ministry of Health, at the beginning of December, published a document in which it warns us precisely about high-protein and low-glucose diets, highlighting the risky correlation between the increase in protein intake and the risk of kidney disease and cancer.

The document of the Ministry of Health clarifies that the protein requirement is 10-15% of the energy taken, in other words 0.9-1 g of protein per kilo of ideal body weight, specifying that also in athletes and people who practice competitive sports the maximum limit of 2 g per kg of body weight must be respected. Not only does excess do not lead to physical and performance improvements, but it is harmful and not in line with the athlete’s physical state of well-being. For a 70 kg person who performs moderate physical activity and consumes about 2,000 kcal per day, the Mediterranean diet includes: Practically what should we put on the plate every day? Here is an example of how to compose the Mediterranean diet:

Dried vegetables, 2 portions of 30g per week (or alternatively fresh or canned ones in adequate quantities),

2 portions of 30g per week (or alternatively fresh or canned ones in adequate quantities), Fish, 2 servings of 150 g per week,

2 servings of 150 g per week, Meat, 2 servings of 100g per week,

2 servings of 100g per week, Cured meat, a portion of 50 g per week,

a portion of 50 g per week, Fresh cheeses (like mozzarella) 2 portions per week of 100 g (or alternatively 2 portions of aged cheeses of 50 g)

(like mozzarella) 2 portions per week of 100 g (or alternatively 2 portions of aged cheeses of 50 g) Egg, 2 per week,

2 per week, Milk or yogurt, 2 servings of 125 g of per day,

2 servings of 125 g of per day, Whole grain bread, 3 portions of 50 g per day,

3 portions of 50 g per day, Whole grains 2 servings of 80 g per day.

In this way, a person consumes about 64 g of protein per day, equal to 10% of the daily calorie expenditure of 2,500 kcal and 13% of that of 2,000 kcal. If the person in question has an ideal weight of 60 kg, the protein intake is just over 1 g of protein per kilo of body weight. If your ideal weight is 70kg, your protein intake is 0.9g per pound of body weight. A way to consume the proteins divided into three meals a day in a balanced way could be the one proposed in the table below (obviously vegetables, fruit, fats and seasonings will be added to the menu).

In the choice of proteins from putting on the plate it is necessary to consider the quality as well as the quantity. From this point of view, the vegetable ones are better. Cereals and legumes together provide the same proteins of high biological value that we find in animal sources but with an added advantage: they are enriched with soluble and insoluble fibers, precious mineral salts such as iron, calcium and a bouquet of vitamins that activate metabolism. By inserting legumes two or more times a week it will be possible to reduce the amount of animal proteins, which are less sustainable both from a nutritional point of view and in terms of CO2 emissions.

Prefer proteins of fish to those of meat is always better thanks to their richness in omega-3 fats, precious allies of the heart. In the choice of meat, however, we prefer the leanest cuts, and do not underestimate that of pork which has less saturated fat than that of cattle. Red meats should always be consumed in quantities of less than 350 g per week, in order not to increase the risk of colon and rectal cancers: therefore it is better to prefer chicken, turkey and rabbit. Furthermore, if we all consumed meat in the quantities required by the Mediterranean diet, would there be a need for intensive farming? We buy less meat but from organic and non-intensive farms. We choose low-fat yogurt with no added sugar.

In the next article we will deal with the group of carbohydrates: which, how many, how should they be included in the Mediterranean diet.

Chiara Manzi – Nutritionist, scientific director of the European Academy of Culinary Nutrition

© All rights reserved Photo: stock.adobe.com

For 11 years Il Fatto Alimentare has been publishing news on: products, labels, misleading advertising, food safety … and gives readers completely free access to all contents. On the site we do not accept advertisements disguised as articles and we select advertiser companies. To continue with this transparency policy and maintain our independence, support the site. Donate now! Roberto La Pira