“The Nutty Professor” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” – LiveUnict

What to watch on TV tonight? Here is a list of tips from the LiveUnict editors: between comedies and romantic films, the choice is huge!

I was in the war but I didn’t know it [Rai1, ore 21:25]: Milan, late 1970s. Pierluigi Torregiani, a self-made jeweler, suffers an attempted robbery in which a young bandit dies. He was not the one to shoot, but many newspapers accuse him of being a bourgeois executioner. The political tension of the time made him a perfect target for the PAC, a group of terrorists led by Cesare Battisti, who identified him as a culprit to be punished. Torregiani and his family receive death threats: the danger is so real that he is assigned an escort. But the intimidations do not stop: more and more invasive, they condition him at work and especially in relations with family members, who are consumed to the point of breaking up. I was at war but I didn’t know it tells a man who, under attack in spite of him, lives a profound family crisis that is “recomposed” only after his death, which took place at the hands of self-styled revolutionaries.

2030 – Escape to the future [Mediaset 20, ore 21:04]: America, 2030. Global warming has wreaked havoc in parts of the American Midwest. In an effort to curb the economic downturn, a government agency called “The Humanity Bureau” exiles people deemed unproductive and useless to society to a colony nicknamed “New Eden”. An ambitious and impartial social worker named Noah Kross (Nicolas Cage) involved in the case of an unfair conviction against an innocent boy, decides instead to reveal the secrets of the Bureau of Humanity once and for all.

The Nutty Professor [Canale 27, ore 21:10]: Professor Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy) is widely regarded as the best on campus, despite his body being disproportionate. To solve this problem he invents a formula that will allow him to lose weight …

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 [La5, ore 21:10]: The saga of the Portokalos family continues and we find all the protagonists struggling with new adventures. Ian and Toula have now been married for years and have had a daughter, Paris, who is now a teenager on her way to college. Maria and Gus, on the other hand, continue to run their restaurant with the help of their children and grandchildren.