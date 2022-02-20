With Ethereum mining not going through its best moments, it seems that Nvidia will expand its line of CMP GPUs (CryptoMining Processors) with a new model, the Nvidia CMP 100HXgraphics that is based on the graphics chip GV100-200 i.e. a graphics chip based on an “outdated” graphics architecture returnwhich will be more familiar to you if we tell you that in 2017 he gave life to the Nvidia TITAN V or to a huge amount of Tesla graphs.

This chip is made by TSMC to a manufacturing process 12nmso the company sought to satisfy market demand by offering a cheaper product that was not fed by the necessary cutting-edge manufacturing process wafers.

Of the Nvidia CMP 100HX we know that it feeds through two 8+8-pin PCI-Express connectorsdoes not have video outputs, is passively cooled by a generous aluminum radiator with four copper heatpipes to deal with their 250W consumptionwhich allows it, according to rumors, to reach an Ethereum Hash Rate of 81.05MH/s5 MH/s less than the CMP 90HX, but of course, consumption 70W lessalthough with these times, it does not seem like a good idea to launch more mining products, so the company would have decided not to risk launching this product.

via: @KOMACHI_ENSAKA