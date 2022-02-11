The NZXT H1 2022 version only wants to set your heart on fire

NZXT announced the arrival on the market of a renewed version of H1the “controversial” mini-ITX case with integrated AIO power supply and heatsinkwhich features Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The product, released in 2020, was not born under the best star, in fact the company was forced to temporarily block its sale due to a safety problem (it could trigger a fire) and the proposed corrective was not decisive, which led to the CEO of NZXT to offer a public apology.

Mindful of the debacle, NZXT brings a revised and corrected version of the H1 to the marketalways in black and opaque white colors, at the price of 399. What is new in H1 2022? The company explains that it offers “more space to integrate even more powerful components e larger vents“. The case consequently goes from 13 to 15.6 liters of capacity and can accommodate GPUs with dimensions of 324 x 58 mm (length x thickness).

The product continues to have a pre-installed AIO liquid cooler (refurbished 140mm) and power supply (750W SFX Gold instead of 650W), but above all there is one Redesigned PCIe 4.0 riser card. “We have chosen to collaborate with a new supplier who adopts more rigorous production control processes, in order to guarantee high standards of quality and safety for every single piece produced”, underlines the company.

Also present an additional USB A port compared to the previous model on the front I / O panel (there is also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C) and the rear exhaust fan close to the GPU area for easier cooling under load. Top it all off NZXT CAM to control the pre-installed RGB and fan curves. You can find more details on the NZXT website, ahead of the debut which should take place on February 21st.





