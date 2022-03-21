The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series had to review its scripts for having a “too dark” story

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, will premiere on May 25, 2022 on Disney+. It is set between Episode III of the Star Wars saga -Revenge of the Sith- and Episode IV -A New Hope-. It tells the story of the exile of Anakin Skywalker’s master after the massacre of the Jedi and the conversion of his Padawan into Darth Vader.

Thus we come to a difficult moment in the life of the protagonist. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm) admits that she was concerned about the direction the scripts were taking.

“Ultimately, we were trying to make an uplifting and hopeful story. It’s very complicated with a character in Obi-Wan’s state after Revenge of the Sith. It is a very dark time. You can’t wave a magic wand at any writer and come up with a story that perfectly reflects what you want to convey.”

The new series, created by Deborah Chow and Joby Harold, takes place 10 years after the Jedi Master left Tatooine. «Obi-Wan is lostMcGregor explains, adding:

“He is a man destroyed by what happened with the Jedi order, but also with Anakin, whom he lost to the dark side. He feels an enormous responsibility and guilt ».

The six-part series will tell the story of Kenobi’s journey from grief to peace. «LThe last time we saw Obi-Wan in the prequels, he was very excited.Harold explains.