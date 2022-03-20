the obligation of masks returns – Corriere.it

Just a few days ago, the government announced the stop to the vaccination obligation as a sign of the end of the emergency but the resumption of infections (Saturday 37,000 in one day against 2,300 at the end of December) forced new restrictions

Just a week ago, Austria announced the early stop of the vaccination obligation for the entire population over 18, the culmination of a path that aimed at the definitive exit from the Covid emergency. On the other hand, the government of Vienna, after a handful of days has already been forced to a partial turnaround: in fact, the obligation to wear masks has been reintroduced in certain circumstances.

The obligation to wear the Ffp2 indoors will return throughout the country from Wednesday. The new Minister of Health, Johannes Rauch (Verdi), announced the countermeasure. It has not yet been decided whether the obligation will also apply in schools. Rauch stressed that since it was decided to ease the anti-contagion measures the cases have increased and in the next two weeks there are also over 50,000 cases per day; on Saturday they were already over 37,000. On 30 December last, the daily average of infections had dropped to 2,300. The Austrian population of about nine million, roughly the same as in Lombardy. Minister Rauch said the situation in hospitals was extremely tense, nurses and hospital staff working beyond the limits of their abilities. According to the education minister Martin Polaschek, the current rules in schools will remain in force until the beginning of the Easter holidays, then the situation will be taken into consideration.