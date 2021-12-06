The obligation of up to 12 months on the fixed network is no longer required: there will be 24. The free modem on FTTH remains a mirage

The user can sign contracts with telephone operators for a maximum of 24 months. What was an idea has become a reality, has learned DDAY.it, in the phase of transposition in Italy of the European Electronic Communications Code (directive 2018/1972).

While waiting for the text of the legislative decree to be published in the Official Gazette, according to rumors it is possible to anticipate that the Government has approved some of the opinions received during the legislative process, in the various passages to the committees in the Chamber called into question. One of the most debated aspects was the maximum duration of the contractual obligations: initially expected at 12 months, the telcos have obtained to see the “lock-in” period doubled up to 24 months. In any case,

operators must also include among their offers contracts with constraints limited to 12 months (which obviously will have different rates).

The transposition of this European code must be contextualized. And the context is the push towards a predominantly FTTH (Fiber to the home) network that is gradually forming and to which the PNRR should give new life. Without placing a time limit on contracts, the risk is that of having people, now served by a less advanced connection, perhaps completely in copper, who will not be able to promptly switch to the FTTH connection as it arrives in their building, precisely because they have yet to complete. the natural commercial cycle of the contract signed with their operator.

Considering that the extension of the FTTH network is in the making – there is talk of 2026 as the completion of the works, but this date is very optimistic – already today the Government wanted to set time limits and therefore prevent situations of evident difficulty for users. The first proposal, poorly digested by the operators, was that of a maximum period of 12 months; the final version found a compromise by going up to 24 months.

If the question on the “maximum period of commitment” (a generic expression that will certainly have to be clarified by AGCOM in its application cases) seems to be sufficiently clear for a first evaluation, the discourse is very different as regards the modem.

The unknowns about the modem: on FTTH it is not free

First reason: the payment in installments of the modem seems excluded from that “maximum period” of 24 months; which would leave the door open to unclear scenarios: could the purchase of the modem, paid in installments, potentially extend beyond that of the service supply contract?

The second and more complex front of concern concerns the derogation that still prevents us from really talking about a free modem for FTTH connections, those to tend will be prevalent. Up to now, AGCOM has allowed the telcos in fact to contravene the free choice of modem by the FTTH user because the optical termination of the GPON network – according to the telcos – would be part of its network and is normally operated out of standard. THEIn this way, however, it is an apparatus of the manager to switch from fiber to copper, an apparatus that in fact limits the “fluidity” of the contractual passages from one manager to another and that pushes the adoption of the proprietary modem which, in some cases, already integrates the optical interface.

We are sorry not to see any regulatory reference in this sense, which could require operators to use market standards, so as to make modems and interfaces interoperable. And this not only to allow the “nerds” who wanted it, the freedom to choose a third-party device; but most of all to avoid that the large mass of users find themselves having to buy (even if in installments) a device of a specific operator which would then most likely be unusable in the case of switching to another operator.

In short, the risk is that, even after the implementation of the Communications Code and the two provisions on the maximum duration of the contractual obligation, the modem-router is used as an indirect mechanism to forcibly keep a customer tied to the manager on duty or otherwise make a migration economically inconvenient. We need competition and ease in the change of manager, without the transition becoming, as often happens today, a leap in the dark.