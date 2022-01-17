the obligation to sell returns to maintain tax breaks

After almost two years, theobligation to sell in order to keep the tax breaks on the first house. Those who had bought a property immediately before the pandemic taking advantage of the concessions for the first home, had done so by undertaking to sell another house within a year for which they had already obtained the same concessions. That obligation had been suspended due to difficulties in buying and selling during the pandemic, but the deadline has now expired.

Read also> Citizenship income: Green pass mandatory to apply for it

As Andrea Bassi explains for Il Messaggero, the countdown has restarted from January 1, 2022. An example: if in March 2020 six months had passed since the purchase of the new house, the remaining six months begin to run from the beginning of this. year. In addition to the obligation to sell, time begins to flow again for other obligations suspended with the pandemic. The first is the commitment to change residence in the Municipality where the house is located (within 18 months of purchase), the second is the prohibition on selling or donating a property purchased with the concessions for the first home in the five years following the ‘purchase (unless a new house is purchased as a main residence in the year following the sale).

If these obligations are not respected, the loss of the generous concessions is automatically lost (registration tax reduced from 9% to 2%, fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros and fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros). Under the new terms, for those who sold during the months of the pandemic, there will be time until December 31, 2022 to buy back another one to be used as a main residence.

The 2022 maneuver also extended the deadlines to apply for benefits on the Guarantee Fund for the first home and to be able to request the concessions for the purchase of the first home (provided for under 36 with an Isee not exceeding) until 31 December. to 40 thousand euros per year). The guarantee covers up to 80% of the loan (which cannot exceed 250 thousand euros) with a controlled interest rate. The Fund’s budget was refinanced with another 242 million euros for this year, with tax concessions for purchases (land registry, mortgage and 0.25% mortgage taxes are no longer mandatory).

The budget law also redefines the tax concessions on rents, reserved for young people. The necessary age passes from 30 to 31 years of age, the personal income tax deduction is set at 20% of the rent paid (for a maximum of 991.60 euros) and the total income must not exceed 15,493.71 euros per year.

Last updated: Monday 17 January 2022, 12:30 pm



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED