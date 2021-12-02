the obligation to wear a mask also takes place outdoors

In Sicily from tomorrow, for those aged 12 and over, the obligation to wear a mask is also triggered outdoors. Mandatory pad in the ports and airports of the island for passengers from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Egypt and Turkey and new provisions for migrants who, at the end of the quarantine period, will be subject to the obligation of molecular buffer.

So decided the president of the Region, Nello Musumeci, who has just signed a new anti Covid ordinance that contains the restrictive measures to counter the spread of the virus, also in the variant commonly known as “Omicron”, in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays. The measures will be valid until next December 31st.

“The line adopted in the ordinance by the President of the Region – comments the mayor Leoluca Orlando – reflects a need expressed also in the national field by the Anci. I had already proposed to prepare an ordinance that contained the obligation of outdoor masks in the whole territory of Palermo, now acknowledged by the indications of the president. It is necessary to appeal – adds the mayor – to the responsibilities of all and to the police to ensure compliance with these new regulations for the protection of public health. controls in the city will be provided in the next few days also following discussions with the Committee for public order and safety “.

The ordinance aims to ensure adequate epidemiological surveillance in all the provinces of the island. To do this, the Department for Strategic Planning and the Department for Health Activities and Epidemiological Observatory (Dasoe) of the Department of Health will carry out a survey of the Sicilian laboratories capable of sequencing the variants of the virus and will coordinate their activity, with the ‘goal of progressively increasing the number of swabs sequenced in Sicily. Here are the main innovations introduced in detail:

Obligation to swab in Sicilian ports and airports

Currently, the check is already provided for those who come from, or have stayed or transited in the 14 days prior to departure, from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, the Netherlands. Passengers arriving from countries for which there is no mandatory swab can still request to be subjected to the test directly at the airport and free of charge. Those who arrived in Sicily in the ten days prior to the entry into force of the ordinance must contact the Department of Prevention of the territorially competent Asp and their general practitioner to be subjected to a molecular swab.

Obligation of the mask even outdoors

For citizens over the age of 12, the obligation to wear a mask is introduced in all public places and open to the public. The authorities responsible for maintaining public order will ensure compliance with the law, including through the application of the sanctions provided for by law.