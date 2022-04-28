The obligation to wear masks indoors extended until June 15 for transport, cinemas and hospitals

The obligation to wear a mask in means of transport, in cinemas and theaters, sports halls, in RSAs and hospitals has been extended until next June 15: the government has decided.

The government has extended the requirement to wear the mask in means of transport, cinemas and theaters, sports halls, RSAs and hospitals until next June 15. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, a few days after the expiry of the measures initially scheduled for 30 April. Speranza has announced that by today he will sign the order for the extension.

“The Chamber has just approved an amendment in the Commission which provides for the extension in some areas of the use of masks indoors: in long-distance and local transport, hospitals and health centers, RSAs, all events in cinemas and theaters and sports halls. We recommend the mask in all situations with risk of contagion until June 15th. Today I will sign an ordinance that will act as a bridge in the time necessary for the conversion of the decree“, explained the minister.

On the obligation to wear a mask in the places indoors the discussion within the government had been going on for weeks now. “Today there will certainly be a remodeling of the masks indoors, which sooner or later we will abandon. Keeping the use of masks indoors in some circumstances does not harm anyone and certainly can help others who by choice, fear of others, did not want to get vaccinated.“: commented this morning on Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri to 9Columns. The mask indoors, however, will be abandoned in several places. The other Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costaa guest a few hours ago on Mattino 5, for example defined it reasonable to say goodbye to the device in the workplace: “In the workplace, in the public or in the private sector without distinction, I believe we can go towards a recommendation, and therefore no longer the obligation, of a mask. I believe the conditions are in place and we must give a signal of trust to the Italians who have respected the rules and been vaccinated for two years.“.

Not all are on the same line, and there are also those who sound the alarm in the medical and scientific world. “With 1 May at the gates, the data show that the circulation of the virus, already very high, is even increasing compared to last week. The average of new daily cases has risen to almost 62,000, the positivity rate of molecular swabs has exceeded 18% and the number of positives, largely underestimated, exceeds 1.23 million. With these numbers, if it is reasonable to send the Green pass to the attic, which has now definitively exhausted its role as a ‘gentle push’ to vaccinate, it would be folly to abolish the obligation to wear a mask in indoor venues, especially if crowded and / or sparsely ventilated, and on public transport“, he wrote instead Nino Cartabellotta in the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe foundation.