the obligations behind the convenience

Be careful to undertake the project lightly. The 1 euro houses are an opportunity but also require the respect of specific prerogatives.

A particular project is that of 1 euro houses. Not very successful, however, it could be an interesting opportunity when you have some money aside. The important is to fully enter into the optics that the money saved for the purchase of the house will have to be reinvested in everything else. Of course, such a low cost for a property creates conflicting thoughts: on the one hand, the opportunity is greedy, but on the other, the classic questions related to a similar case take over. Which, most of the time, are spot on.

the houses at 1 euro, in fact, are mostly buildings in need of restoration. Which means having to carry out a project that will require precise outlays. Basically, it is true that houses for the price of a coffee exist but it is also true that the symbolic price will not be the only one to bear. Considering that, for the most part, the plan is intended for small municipalities, perhaps where there is a progressive depopulation, such projects represent an important opportunity for development and investment. For this reason, after the purchase, you will incur real obligations, dictated by precise guidelines to be followed in order not to incur unpleasant side effects.

Houses at 1 euro, the real costs: the obligations not to be disregarded

It is to all intents and purposes a housing contract. This, consequently, requires to honor the expenses related to the transfer of ownership but also the obligation to stipulate a surety policy with the Municipality concerned, for an amount equal to 4 thousand euros, valid for 4 years and 6 months. It is in fact a deposit aimed at guaranteeing the effective implementation of the project, which would become a deposit in favor of the Municipality when the owner of the project is in default. And this is only one of the costs, the only one that is somehow fixed. The rest will be done by the building itself, in the sense that the internal works will be based on structural needs.

Here too, however, an obligation takes over. That is, to start the renovation works by the date established by the contract, usually a few months from the time of stipulation. In any case, no later than four years from the signing. This means having to have the necessary resources before embarking on the adventure. Anyone has a euro for the purchase of the house. For the rest, it all depends. Better think about it.