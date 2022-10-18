The obligatory nature of the suit and the dress, what is the dress code?

The edition of the Oscars Awards is not just a red carpet, it is a catwalk through which the costumes of all those attending the great night of cinema are immortalized. Every year, the Academy sends its guests a strict dress protocol that has been unanimously respected in almost all the galas, until the celebration of the 94th edition in 2022. dress code It is a dress code that the guests abide by according to the event, sometimes, it is about unwritten rules but that everyone understands naturally due to cultural heritage and others, as in the ceremony of the golden statuette that is written and published for the occasion.

The dress code It has existed since society stipulated that garments became a reflection of the individual’s social class, they are created from social perceptions that segregate by purchasing power or genderlike when only women from high society were able to change the regulation skirt for the pants popularized by Coco Chanel in the 30s.

Coco Chanel with pants in 1935. Source: vogue.mx

Today the pants have been democratized among women and have become a symbol of female freedom, a garment that despite being the uniform unisex par excellence is not yet part of the strict dress code for women.

The dress code of the Oscars establishes that men should go in a tuxedo and women in a long dress below the knees. But the rules are there to be broken, so that night the stars Kristen Stewart, Timothée Chalamet and the Colombian singer Sebastián Llastra, challenged the Academy with a few simple shorts, a pink suit and a shirtless tuxedo.

Kristen Stewart Oscars 2022. Source: vogue.mx Sebastian Yatra Oscars 2022. Source: vogue.mx Timothée Chalamet Oscars 2022. Source: elle.com

No ambassador of the French firm shares the same vision for fashion with Virgin Viard, the creative director of Chanel as Kristen Stewart, only she can revolutionize the red carpet with a total look extra short or taking off her heels at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, always groundbreaking, revolutionary and criticized by the spectators and even by the press: “She did not care that one of the requirements for women was to go long, because in her case she wore a suit with shorts so short that if she was careless she could reveal more than she would have wanted.”

Applauded by some and harshly pointed out by others, in addition to whether the viewers of that gala at the Dolby Theater liked it more or less, they all broke the protocol black tie and absolutely all expectations. But, let’s rewind… what does it mean dress code ‘black tie?

white tie

white tie or white label, is the most formal dress code. According to the GQ Style Guide, the masculine look comprises a tailcoat and black pants with a White shirta vest and one bow tie and for women it means dressing in a long evening dress and traditionally, accompanied with the classics long glovesalways optional.

black tie

Edward VII traded dingy evening tails for a totally revolutionary blue silk tuxedo in a very conservative Britain, and the dress code was born. black tie or black tie, according to GQ you should look for a: “Tuxedo to a waistcoat and cufflinks, here is everything you need from a tuxedo.” However the black tie feminine is more versatile than that of men, they will wear long or cocktail or two-piece suits.

Formal style

It’s the style business men & women. Plain dark suit with tie for him, and skirt or trouser suit, dress and heels for her. The difference with look office day will be marked by accessories, hairstyle and make up.

Cocktail

A look more relaxed, they can combine suit pants with a shirt and no tie with a sneakers white, they can wear a short dress, a skirt and a shirt or suit pants with a crop top essential.

Casual

No rules, just go casual and comfortable. Here comes the summer dress that you don’t even take off to go to the beach, the shortsthe sports look or cargo pants.