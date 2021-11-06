World

The obsession with dolls and the imaginary family on social media, who is the kidnapper of Cleo Smith

The man accused of kidnapping Cleo Smith in Australia, the 4-year-old girl found after 18 days, is obsessed with dolls – the Bratz in particular – and has invented an imaginary family on several occasions.

36-year-old Terence Darrell Kely appeared before Australian judges today, 30 hours after his arrest in Carnavaron.

He entered the courtroom barefoot and repeatedly interrupted the judge intent on reading the list of disputed charges. Then he also addressed the journalists present, threatening them and shouting at them: “I will come to look for you”.

The Daily Mail has drawn a first profile of the individual, based on some information collected on social networks. Kelly used a Facebook profile with the pseudonym “Bratz DeLuca”, declaring the dolls (“I love my dolls”) and the toys as a child, placed in plain sight in photos posted in a room of her home. There are also other photos of the man walking around the city with the dolls.

“I love taking my dolls around in the car, combing them and taking selfies in public,” she wrote on Facebook. Through some linked profiles then, Kelly claimed to be the father of several children, including a small girl, although from the testimonies of her neighbors it would appear that she has no children.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved

Source link

