The Obstacles Bob Chapek Faces as CEO of Disney!

Disney renewed Bob Chapek’s contract for three more years, but everything indicates that he will have to face serious obstacles for the company

During 2021 and at the beginning of 2022, many rumors claimed that the company of The Walt Disney Company I wasn’t too happy with the way Bob Chapek I had handled certain situations. His idea of ​​prioritizing Disney + over theatrical releases brought him a very public problem with Scarlett Johansson, and its initial position regarding the law Don’t Say Gay from Florida was severely criticized by Disney workers and audience alike.

Also, Walt Disney’s great-niece, Abigail Disney, began campaigning for a pay cut and many analysts criticized his decision to fire the executive peter rice for no apparent reason, though he was rumored to be among the names to replace Chapek should the board decide to terminate his contract.

Despite its problems, the disney board of directors decided to renew the contract Bob Chapek for 3 more years, so that he will serve as CEO of the company until 2025, although his salary was maintained on a base of 2.5 million annually plus compensatory bonuses in shares of 20 million.

What obstacles does Bob Chapek face in the next 3 years as CEO of Disney? Here we tell you!

The Great Savior in the Pandemic?

Bob Chapek’s arrival as CEO came at a very difficult time, as he took office in February 2020, so the first thing he had to do was run the company while adjusting to the scourge of the pandemic. For this reason, the head of the Disney board of directors, Susan Arnold, said in an official statement that they trusted Chapek to continue being the company’s CEO, since his vision made the company emerge victorious from the quarantine:

“Disney has come up hard against the pandemic, but with Bob at the helm, our business – from the parks to streaming – not only came out of it with flying colors, it emerged in a very strong position. In this important time of growth and transformation, the board is committed to continuing the successful path Disney is on, and Bob’s leadership is key to achieving this. Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company. We blindly trust him and his team”. Susan Arnold

Notably, Disney movies were the least affected during the pandemic. Cruella, Raya & The Last Dragon and Black Widow were a hit on Disney+ despite their extra cost, and movies like soul and charm they promoted the growth of the platform exponentially, which made it exceed growth expectations two consecutive years. Also, Chapek is about to throw DisneyWish, the first cruise that Disney launches in the last decade which will feature attractions and events from Marvel, Frozen and Star Wars.

For now, it seems Chapek’s public mishaps haven’t really hurt Disney’s business and they want to keep betting on his administration. However, according to wall street investors, the CEO is walking on ice.

The Big Problems Facing Bob Chapek

According to what an investor told the news portal deadline, the problems with Scarlett Johansson and Ron DeSantis “no doubt they caused a lot of internal turmoil”, since Disney became for a while the object of ridicule of the governor DeSantis and even threatened to take away special privileges which he enjoys Disneyland. Nevertheless, “I don’t really think they are relevant enough to hurt the value of the company.”

The real dilemma, according to a Disney executive who spoke to the newspaper, it’s the future of your streaming service. Currently, Disney just lost a very important tender in India, so your platform growth forecast will have to be adjusted and most likely not I reached 230 or 260 million subscribers which he promised to have by 2024.

In addition, the value of your shares has not recovered so far this year and the value of its shares remains below 100 dollars. Not to mention that they will have to face the fact that Lightyear It was a box office flop, so we’ll have to wait until next income statement to learn how much these problems affected Disney’s growth forecasts.

These situations, according to the Disney executive who remained anonymous, can cause the company’s value to be affected:

“If you lower expectations, will Wall Street react like they did with Netflix? But if you don’t adjust them and don’t reach the goal in these years, the damage could be worse. That’s Bob Chapek’s big dilemma right now.”

A very unknown Figure?

According to another anonymous Deadline investor, another of Bob Chapek’s big problems is his poor public image, since he took over as CEO of Disney without having much experience dealing with artists or investors, so they still doubt if he is the right choice for the position:

“People don’t know Bob on the street. When he was appointed CEO, several investors did not know him and the pandemic prevented him from going out and meeting more people, so he is still something unknown. I’m not even sure who supports him.”

The Deadline report ensures that, for the moment, really no one talks about replacing it and that Abigail Disney’s struggle is “completely personal” So Chapek still has a future in the company, but he will undoubtedly have to face several problems to show that he can be a good CEO.