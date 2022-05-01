‘The OC’: 3 of the most absurd plots of the series

Fox’s Teen Soap, the oc, blew everyone’s socks off when it debuted in 2003. (Okay, okay. Maybe not everyone, but if you were a young adult in the early years, you definitely watched this show.) However, even the most hardcore fan has to admit that some of the series’ plotlines were a bit too far gone to seem believable. Here are the five most absurd stories of the oc

‘The OC’ Season 4 Kicks Off With Ryan Taking Cage Fights

Listen, when you lose your on-and-off girlfriend who cheated on you multiple times and was essentially trouble in human form, you turn to cage fighting to alleviate the emotional damage. At least that’s what Ryan Atwood (Benjamin McKenzie) did. the oc Season 4 picks up several months after Marissa Cooper’s (Mischa Barton) death by fire.

Apparently, Ryan’s preferred method of dueling involves beating other people inside a cage. So that’s what he does. Fortunately, his stint in cage fighting didn’t last long.

That time everyone forgot that Theresa may or may not have given birth to Ryan’s child.

Ryan came from a broken family, so it makes sense that he grew so close to his ex-girlfriend’s family. Before Ryan was lucky enough to move in with the Cohens, he and Theresa (Theresa Diaz) were in a serious relationship. However, the two broke up before he left, which was good because once he saw Marissa Cooper, he had a crush on her. but it wouldn’t be the oc if something didn’t come up at the last minute and ruin a potentially happy ending. Just as Ryan and Marissa decided they should test the dating waters, Theresa dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Ryan’s child.

Ryan moved back in with Theresa at the end of the oc Season 1, but when season 2 comes around, she knows he’s miserable. She lies and tells him that she had a miscarriage, giving him a way out to get back with the Cohens. She so she did. We don’t see Theresa again until the oc Season 3 when Kirsten (Kelly Rowan) sees her at the airport with a boy who looks suspiciously like Ryan. So the series just never mention it again. Does Ryan Atwood have a son out there? The world may never know.

The ‘alternate universe’ episode in ‘The OC’ season 4

can’t deny that the oc Season 4 is a far cry from the greatness of Season 1. However, the episode where Ryan and Taylor (Autumn Reeser) wake up in an alternate universe might earn the title of the series’ weirdest plot.

As the holidays approach, Ryan and Taylor decorate a Christmas tree, but it falls off, knocking them unconscious. When they wake up, they live in a world where Ryan never existed, and madness ensues. In this reality show, Kirsten marries Jimmy (Tate Donovan), while Sandy (Peter Gallagher) and Julie (Melinda Clarke) get together. Seth (Adam Brody) has no friends, and Summer (Rachel Bilson) is exactly what everyone thought she would be when we first met her in Season 1. The real kicker, though, is the fact that Marissa died in both scenarios. Oh.

