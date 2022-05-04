‘The OC’: 4 Stars You Forgot Appeared On Teen Soap

Ah, early 2000s. What a time to be alive. Of course, if you were a young adult in the early years, you never missed your date with Ryan Atwood, Seth Cohen and the rest of the gang on the hit Fox TV show, the oc, Thursday nights. The teen drama wowed audiences and even paved the way for other shows like lagoon beach Y The hills. It also gave fans a taste of some actors before they became the biggest stars of today.

‘The OC’ originally had Shailene Woodley as Kaitlyn Cooper

If you like teen soap operas, you’ll recognize Shailene Woodley from The Secret Life of the American Teenager. However, before Woodley played teen mom Amy Juergens, she was cast in the role of Marissa Cooper’s (Mischa Barton) bratty little sister, Kaitlyn. Woodley only lasted the first season of the oc, and more often than not, his appearances involved someone talking about his horse Chyna having alopecia.

Kaitlyn mysteriously disappeared from Season 2, but appeared again in Season 3. This time, the role went to Willa Holland.

Logan Marshall Green caused nothing but trouble as Trey Atwood in season 2 of ‘The OC’

Bad decision-making by Ryan Atwood’s (Benjamin McKenzie) older brother, Trey, eventually landed Ryan at the Cohen’s house in the oc When Trey and Ryan tried to steal a car, Ryan took the blame because he was under 18 and would receive a lesser sentence. However, Ryan’s time in juvie led him to Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher).

green appears in the oc Follow Season 2 as Trey and Mayhem. His criminal tendencies get him and everyone else in trouble. Things on the show take a much more serious turn when he attempts to sexually assault Marissa. Ryan turns him down and Marissa shoots Trey in the chest in one of the most iconic scenes in television history. (Andy Samberg and Bill Hader even parodied it years later in a SNL Digital short film.)

Olivia Wilde as Wild Child Alex Kelly in Season 2

Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) tried his hand at a rebellious streak in the oc Season 2 when she got a cleaning job at The Bait Shop. Bait Shop featured live music for the under-21 crowd, and Alex ran the place. While Seth initially had his sights set on her after her breakup with Summer (Rachel Bilson), it was Marissa who Alex ultimately chose. Marissa moved in with Alex to escape problems at home with her mother, but her relationship quickly ended. Alex decided to go back to high school, leaving Marissa alone in the condo.

Chris Pratt as Che in season 4 of ‘The OC’

After Marissa’s death in the oc Season 3, the group had trouble moving on without her. Ryan turned to cage fighting (yes, really) while Summer moved on to college. Seth did his best to help, but there wasn’t much he could do. In college, Summer meets Che, a stereotypical hippie who actually gets her kicked out of school. However, before that can happen, she and Che become friends, much to Seth’s annoyance. If you ever need to see Chris Pratt play guitar naked in his pre-Guardians of the Galaxy days, just resort to the oc

