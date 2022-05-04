Entertainment

‘The OC’: 4 Stars You Forgot Appeared On Teen Soap

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Ah, early 2000s. What a time to be alive. Of course, if you were a young adult in the early years, you never missed your date with Ryan Atwood, Seth Cohen and the rest of the gang on the hit Fox TV show, the oc, Thursday nights. The teen drama wowed audiences and even paved the way for other shows like lagoon beach Y The hills. It also gave fans a taste of some actors before they became the biggest stars of today.

‘The OC’ originally had Shailene Woodley as Kaitlyn Cooper

If you like teen soap operas, you’ll recognize Shailene Woodley from The Secret Life of the American Teenager. However, before Woodley played teen mom Amy Juergens, she was cast in the role of Marissa Cooper’s (Mischa Barton) bratty little sister, Kaitlyn. Woodley only lasted the first season of the oc, and more often than not, his appearances involved someone talking about his horse Chyna having alopecia.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Weren’t Really Sisters at the Met Gala

10 mins ago

Rigoberta Bandini: Feminist Pop (and more than that) – El Sol de Mazatlán

23 mins ago

“Fast X”: The names that return in Fast and Furious 10

34 mins ago

Ana de Armas debuts ideal haircut for summer

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button