The OC: the cult series of the Millennials

If you want to know where it is possible to retrieve the episodes of The OC in streaming, which are its protagonists and what became of the cast after success obtained from the series, you are on the right page.

Do you also want to know how it ended? Ok, but if you don’t want to spoil the surprise, we warn you immediately: this article contains spoilers!

The OC: where to see it?

Millennials will most likely remember with a touch of nostalgia The OC, the famous TV series of 2003. With all the streaming platforms available today, therefore, the question is only one: The OC where to see it? The answer, despite the success of the drama, is not so obvious.

In Italy the series is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, while The OC on Netflix it is not available and, there are not a few who claim that there will be no Netflix production able to replicate the exploit of many cult series teen drama released between the 90s and 2000s, like Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, A mother as a friend and, in fact The OC.

Even if not everyone expected it, The OC. from the trailer the first season already gave the feeling that she would be able to create that sense of affection which, unfortunately, today belongs to a very small proportion of TV productions. His spontaneity is a punch in the stomach, investigating the dark side of adolescence. Even the initials of The OC has become a musical reference, one of the most listened to songs of recent years: for the uninitiated, the song that opens The OC is California by Phantom Planet. Try to look for it online, the first few notes will immediately make you go back with the memories.

The OC plot

But let’s get to the facts: The OC. has a plot centered on the character swings of Ryan Atwood, an introverted and somewhat difficult boy from a family with a turbulent history. Ryan is adopted by Sandy and Kirsten Cohen, wealthy benefactors who already have a son, Seth, who is brilliant yet also insecure. The series revolves around the lives of Ryan and his adoptive brother Seth, who face their role as good guys within the materialistic, appearance-conscious community of Newport Beach, Orange County, California. Their intertwining, amorous or otherwise, brings to light the stark contrast between the Cohen family, always ready to lend a hand to others, and the society in which it is inserted.

The cast

That’s who i am characters of The OC and their interpreters. Ryan, the protagonist is brought to the stage by Ben McKenzie, who we will find again in the role of James Gordon in Gotham, while Seth he is portrayed by Adam Brody, who we recently saw in the revelation film A promising woman. Then there is Marissa, the girl next door, with whom the Cohen brothers have a relationship, and this is the role of Misha Barton in The OC which definitely launched his career. Speaking of female roles in the series, that of Summer is entrusted to Rachel Bilson , the old flame of Seth, also present in the previous one Buffy, the vampire slayer and in the next Gossip Girl.

In the first season the characters of Luke from The OC (Chris Carmack), Caleb Nichol (Alan Dale) and the one known as the brilliant Anna (Samaire Armstrong). In the second season also comes the controversial character of Alex, a bisexual girl. She forms a relationship with Marissa: the actress Olivia Wilde who in The OC she took on the role of Alex, said she felt uncomfortable in that role, so she also felt ashamed. However, today, the open-mindedness about the issues addressed in the series is a beacon for the fight against gender and sexual orientation differences, addressed in most of the TV productions of 2020 and 2021.

Among the guest stars of the series, they should be mentioned Bella Thorne that in The OC plays the small part of Taylor Towsend and Chris Pratt in The OC, Summer’s politically committed friend, Che, featured in Season 4.

How many episodes of The OC are there?

How many episodes are The OC? In The OC episodes there are 92 in all, spread over 4 seasons, so get organized if you haven’t seen the series yet! Strong emotions start already from the episode of The OC 1×03, entitled A safe home, and, we are sure they will not let you go until the end.

How did The OC end up?

The most impatient will be wondering from the first line of the article: how did The OC end up? Ok, we have to protect you! So, at this point, a ATTENTION SPOILERS it is a must.

There was a terrible earthquake, real and perhaps even metaphorical, which restored the values ​​on the pitch. Seth and Summer, the latter no longer so socially engaged, are about to leave for college, Sandy and Kristen’s home suffered extensive damage after the earthquake (remember that California is known to be a high-level seismic zone), Ryan and Taylor get closer but still can’t establish a lasting relationship, meanwhile it turns out that Julie’s son belongs to Ryan’s father and in the end Frank Atwood returns to her as she is about to marry Bullit: Julie escapes to the altar and gives up. , like this, to both lovers. We will find out only in extremis that he will return to Frank. The Cohens buy their old Berkeley home by moving out of Newport.

Who killed Marissa?

Marissa is one of the historic protagonists of The OC series: well, who killed Marissa? In the crucial episode Ryan, the girl’s great love, is accompanying her to the airport because she has to go to her father, who has offered her to work with him: while Kevin chases them, as he wants a confrontation with Marissa, who left him having discovered a betrayal. In his fury, he causes an accident in which the girl dies, so he runs away.

