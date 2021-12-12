The occupancy of places in the hospital is increasing, the spectrum of the yellow area – Health and Wellbeing – is growing

ROME. Weekly monitoring of the pandemic in Italy today indicates a new worsening of the general trend in the spread of the virus and occupancy of hospital posts, with the prospect that other areas, including Trentino, may soon slip into the yellow area.

There is a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains (37,278 versus 30,966 the previous week).

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is increasing (34% versus 33% last week).

The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is decreasing (40% versus 45%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is increasing (26% versus 22%).

The weekly incidence of infections at the national level continues to increase: 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants (3-9 December 2021) against 155 per 100 thousand inhabitants last week (26 / 11-2 / 12).

In South Tyrol the maximum incidence, with the value of 556.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Friuli Venezia Giulia (378 cases per 100 thousand), Veneto (365.5) and Valle d’Aosta (266.4) follow with values ​​well above the threshold.

All the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, except one, in any case exceed the alert threshold set at 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a limit beyond which it is complex to implement the tracing of cases.

The only Region to register a value below the threshold is Molise, with 28 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

On the transmissibility index in the period 16 November-29 November 2021 it is noted that the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.18 (range 1.06-1.24), slightly down compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1.20) but above of the epidemic threshold.

This is evidenced by the monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

Employment in hospital wards is also growing this week.

The average intensive care employment rate is 8.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 9) against 7.3% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 2).

Employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 10.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 9) against 9.1% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 2).

Twenty Regions and Autonomous Provinces are classified as moderate risk this week.

One region – Molise – is classified as low risk.

Twelve Regions and Autonomous Provinces report a resilience alert.

Seven Regions and Autonomous Provinces outnumber, this week, the alert threshold for the occupation of covid beds in intensive care, set at 10%. They are Calabria (11.8%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (14.3%), Liguria (12.4%), Marche (14.8%), Bolzano (18%), Trento (16.7%), Veneto (12.4%). Emilia Romagna records a value of 10%.

Instead, they exceed the alert threshold of 15% for the occupation of the departments medical area four Regions and Autonomous Provinces: Calabria (16.8%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23.3%), Bolzano (19.2%), Valle d’Aosta (24.2%).

“We are still in a difficult phase, this new wave of covids is significantly affecting Europe and also in Italy there is an objective growth in new infections, even if we are still one of the countries with a better epidemiological picture, and this thanks to the vaccination campaign which is the primary lever. We must have faith in science “, said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, recalling that yesterday the threshold of 100 million doses administered was exceeded.