The OCIF issues a cease and desist order against Euro Pacific Bank

The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) issued a cease and desist order against Euro Pacific International Bank (EPB) for alleged violations of the Puerto Rico Regional Financial Center Law and, in an emergency move, also assigned a trustee to take charge of the International Financial Entity (EFI), the office reported at a press conference.

The Commissioner for Financial Institutions, Natalia Zequeira Díaz, reported the corrective action this afternoon together with officials from the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Australian Tax Office and the United Kingdom Customs Service.

The corrective action comes just weeks after The new day noted that the OCIF has issued corrective actions against another five entities supervised by the agency and that Zequeira Díaz indicated that he was taking measures to actively supervise that niche of the financial system of Puerto Rico.

Although a cease and desist order is the most severe corrective measure that the OCIF can apply, Law 273 of 2012 provides remedies for administrative review of the regulator’s decisions.

EPB is an IFI that obtained its license from the OCIF on February 9, 2017. However, the financial institution started operations for the year 2011 after registering as a banking entity in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Its main shareholder and chairman of the board is Peter D. Schiff, a renowned American economist and financier who owns multiple international investment and financial advisory firms.

Although the institution is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the EFI only provides services to international individual and corporate clients. The IFE alleges that it assists its clients in transactions that require currency exchange, wire transfers, payments and investments in mutual funds and precious metals.

According to data from the institution, by 2019, EPB would have some 15,000 clients in the world and had agreements and business relationships or provide or receive services from other entities, owned by Schiff, as well as third parties and operating from the British Virgin Islands ( BVI), the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Singapore and Saint Vincent, among others. The institution assures in its presentations that it has established “key policies to mitigate the risk of operating an international bank.”

