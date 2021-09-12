the odd couple on Only Fans

Cheryl McGregor, a 61-year-old woman married the toyboy she met when he was only 15. The couple has now opened a page on Only Fans, after formalizing their relationship born last year and showing their marriage in streaming.

Thirty-seven years of difference? No problem

Thirty-seven years between Cheryl McGregor and Quran McCain wouldn’t seem to be a problem for them. The two have in fact declared that they “love each other unconditionally”, after streaming their wedding last September 3 and receiving positive comments, but also a lot of criticism.

Cheryl McGregor met Quran McCain in 2012 when he was only 15 and working for her son Chris’ restaurant. They only got engaged when Quran was 23 last year. “When I turned 23, we were able to connect more on a spiritual level,” Quran said. “I’ve never felt for anyone else what I feel for Cheryl.”

The couple have received an avalanche of negative comments from haters, but seem not to care by continuing to post pictures on their social networks.

The reaction of friends and family

Quran McCain said, “We were live on TikTok for our wedding. My best friends were there and we went to Bones BBQ Joint after the celebration and had a great meal. ” Then he added: “We went to our hotel and had sex for two hours.”

At the moment, only three of Cheryl’s seven children, one of whom is younger than her husband, approve of this union. “My grandmother loves hearing all the things we do with Cheryl,” Quran explained. “She is only six years older, so she finds hope in our love story.”