the odds of the match between rossoneri and bianconeri

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 21 – On Sunday evening the lights will be turned on at San Siro for a challenge, the one between Milan and Juventus, which can have key-Scudetto repercussions and in a Champions League perspective. It will be a match in perfect balance, for the experts of Sisal Matchpoint: the victory of one of the two is offered at 2.70, the division of the stakes at 3.20. Both are likely to find their way to the net, so much so that the ‘Goal’, at 1.65, is more likely than the ‘NoGoal’, at 2.10. A reversal, which is played at 7.25, cannot be ruled out; even a consultation with the arbitrator at the Var, at an altitude of 3.50, is a concrete hypothesis. Morata as top scorer is given at 8.50, while another mark by Rebic is offered at 3.75. Tomorrow evening at the Olimpico the second big match of Serie A will be staged, with Lazio receiving Atalanta: the Bergamo players, according to Sisal Matchpoint experts, start favorites at 2.20 against the Biancocelesti, at an altitude of 3.10, while for the draw it goes up to 3.60. The most recent matches have always given many goals and emotions: it is normal that the Combo Goal + Over 3.5, offered at 2.50, enjoys good chances. Lazio have not beaten Atalanta at home since January five years ago when the match ended 2-1: repeating tomorrow evening is given at 11.50, while the same exact result, but in favor of the guests, is played 9.50 . The protagonist of that challenge was the golden couple of Sarri, Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic. The supercouple, Milinkovic assists for Immobile’s goal, is at 7.50. Without Zapata Luis Muriel is Gasperini’s terminal: the Colombian has already scored four goals against Lazio and the fifth mark is given at 2.50. Leaders Inter, 3 points at low ground level, 1.10, should have no problems against Venezia, offered to 27, which have not won in the league since 21 November. Day on the card also favorable to Napoli, winning at 1.16, in the Campania derby against Salernitana, given at 16. Fiorentina, favored at 1.65, should not underestimate the Cagliari of Mazzarri from Livorno, whose success is played at 4 , 75. Roma, ahead of 1.80, finds the former Andreazzoli with Empoli, whose success would pay the stakes 4 times. (HANDLE).