The Off-White X Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” Finally Available!

Before his surprise death, Virgil Abloh would have collaborated with Nike and Louis Vuitton to release a series of exclusive products including several models of sneakers, including this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn”.

Originally considered a Friends and Family edition, this silhouette was unveiled several months ago on Instagram by Tremaine Emory, creative director of Supreme and close personal friend of the late Virgil Abloh, who was one of the lucky few to receive a pair. While it was meant to be kept confidential, the pair have finally been given a release date and are finally available for sale to the general public.

The pair features identical design elements to previous “MCA” and “Lemonade” pairs, prepared to commemorate the late Abloh’s retrospective exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago. The Off White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” uses the same color blocking as the aforementioned pairs, but this time employs a lime green colorway throughout its leather upper, midsole, and outsole.

On the sides, we see Swooshes in metallic silver color, matching the “Air” branding printed on the back of the midsole and the Off-White signature inscription (inner side) in white.

An AF1 green rubber sole completes the design.

These contents may also interest you :

A Nike Air Force 1 High “Patriots” makes an appearance

Official preview of the upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low in two colorways

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” unveiled

This Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” (code: DX1419-300) drops today via SNKRS, priced at €160.