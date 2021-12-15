“The offer for Vlahovic is always the same and was not accepted”

The CEO of Viola: “Our proposal went up and at a certain point we put a limit”

Before the Coppa Italia match with Benevento, Joe Barone spoke of the failure to renew Dusan Vlahovic. “We continue to talk about Dusan. Our proposal is that, both Dusan and his prosecutors have not accepted – he told our microphones – We have been talking about it for a year now. Our proposal has gone up and to a at certain point we have put a limit because we have a company with 90 million revenues and now we have around 72 and that’s not good. “

“There are limits, we have to respect our group and there are limits that have been set for a long time and they are the limits where Fiorentina can reach – added Commisso’s right-hand man, who opens for reinforcements in January -” We are very careful about everything what you do on the market. I think something will be done, we will speak with Italian and with the group. We are very attentive and active for the January market, which is not an easy market. We don’t want to lack balance in the team but we are ready to be active. “

Ikone is one of the big goals. “Ikone is a Lille player, an interesting player that we are watching. Then let’s see. It is useless to talk about Ikone when he plays for Lille.”