The offer on Ita Airways, much more Gianluigi Aponte (Msc) than Lufthansa. Meanwhile Mario Draghi thanks

There is so much more Aponte family that Lufthansa in the offer to acquire the majority stake of Ita Airways. The German company has reiterated that for now it is mainly interested in one commercial partnership, suggesting that the eventual capital investment, if any, will be very modest. Asked by The sun 24 hours Lufthansa specified that “only MSC has expressed an interest in acquiring a majority stake in Ita. Lufthansa, as it has always said, is only interested in being a commercial and industrial partner of Ita, not to acquire a shareholding“. The jack is in the hand then a Gianluigi Aponte, entrepreneur from Sorrento who resides in Switzerland, financially very solid (208thor richest man in the world) and at the helm of the cruise group Msc. It is difficult to understand what the possible ones are synergies between naval and air fleets. The reference to cargo and the transport of tourists in the stopovers for cruise passengers leave the time it finds. What is certain is that the offer, subject to due diligence that will last up to 90 working days, takes the chestnuts from the fire to the government led by Mario Draghi, in a particularly delicate moment for the prime minister.

Read Also Ita, offered by Lufthansa and the MSC group for the majority of the capital. The unknown factor of the lawsuits of former Alitalia employees

From the two hearings before the Transport Committee of the Chamber of Summits of Ita it emerged that the company has revenues of 50% below the plan industrial and lost 170 million euros in two and a half months of life. Data that certainly did not highlight the Ita project born under the direction of the Draghi government. In the same hearings the president Alfredo Altavilla had denied the rumors that spoke of a Lufthansa’s involvement defining any concrete hypothesis of alliances premature. The manager had referred to the company’s board of directors January 31 next to have a few more elements and to think about the entry of new shareholders in addition to the Treasury, currently owner 100% of the group. However, it is not certain that the Aponte-Lufthansa offer will go through. The bidders took time, they will have about 4 months to deal with the dossier exclusively and analyze the “Data room”, that is the sensitive and confidential data of the group. In short, the final response will arrive in May, at which point we will also have a new President of the Republic.