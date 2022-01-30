The Offer: the first images of the series on the making of The Godfather

Entertainment Weekly released the first images of The Offera series that will tell the story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather. The Offer is a ten-episode miniseries focused on making the iconic Oscar-winning film The Godfather, told from the perspective of Hollywood producer Al Ruddy, who will also serve as executive producer. The first three episodes will be released on April 28, with the following ones that will be released weekly on Paramount’s streaming platform. To play the role of the producer we will find Miles Teller, who replaces Armie Hammer following the sexual harassment allegations. The cast will also include Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus. Furthermore Giovanni Ribisi in the role of Joe Colombo, Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando e Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

The Offer: the first images of the miniseries that will tell about the making of Il Padrino

The series The Offer will consist of 10 episodes and will be written and produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who will also serve as showrunner, and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (The Player). Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys), along with Ruddy and Teller, are the executive producers of the series, while Dexter Fletcher of Rocketman directs many of the episodes of the series. The production is handled by Paramount TV Studios. The Offer is just one of the many projects announced last September at the launch of Paramount + to replace CBS All Access.

Among the major projects that will be part of the catalog are the spy drama Lioness by Oscar winner Taylor Sheridan and the revival of the dramedy The Game. The Offer, a project destined for the Paramount + streaming platform, is based on the unrevealed experiences of Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy during the making of the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from the bestselling novel.