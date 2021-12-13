the offers of the Advent Calendar of December 13, 2021, there is also FIFA 22 – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop the new discounts are available Advent Calendar. Today, Monday 13 December 2021, we find various games in promotion, including FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and It Takes Two.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Here are all the promotions from the GameStop Advent Calendar for December 13, 2021:

FIFA 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S – 49.98 euros

FIFA 22 for PS4 and Xbox One – 39.98 euros

FIFA 22 for PC (code for digital version) – 39.99 euros

FIFA 22 – Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch – € 29.98

F1 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – 34.98 euros

F1 2021 for PC (code for digital version) – 24.99 euros

Need for Speed: Heat for PS4 and Xbox One – € 17.98

It Takes Two for PS4 and Xbox One – € 17.98

It Takes Two for PC (code for digital version) – € 17.99

Battlefield 2042 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S – 49.98 euros

Battlefield 2042 for PS4 and Xbox One – € 37.98

Battlefield 2042 for PC – 34.99 euros

Wired Controller @Play for PS4 (colors: blue and red) – 24.98 euros

Among the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar available, but not exclusively related to today, we find the Nintendo Switch bundle (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 299.98 euros.

The Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at € 269.98. Includes 1,000 V-Buck and Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits and a host of additional items.

Today’s GameStop offers range between very different genres: from the battlefields of Battlefield 2042 to the gaming fields of FIFA 22, with F1 2020 and Need for Speed ​​that could instead meet the tastes of lovers of racing games. Among the promotions we also find It Takes Two, the Game of The Year winner of The Game Awards 2021.

