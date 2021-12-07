the offers of the Advent Calendar of December 7, 2021, there is also Deathloop – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop you will find the new ones Advent Calendar discounts. Today, Tuesday 7 December 2021, we will find various games in promotion, including Deathloop and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Here are the games on offer with the GameStop Advent Calendar today Tuesday 7th December:

Deathloop for PS5 – 39.98 euros

Deathloop for PC – 29.98 euros

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and PC – € 49.98

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PC – € 39.98

Resident Evil Village for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – 39.98 euros

Resident Evil Village – Lenticular Edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – € 39.98

Sonic Colors: Ultimate for PS4, Switch and Xbox One – 29.98 euros

In addition to discounts on video games, among the offers of today’s GameStop Advent Calendar we also find theHyperX Headset – Cloud Stinger (Black) with official PS4 certification at a price of 34.98 euros.

A screenshot of Deathloop, one of the games on offer with today’s GameStop Advent Calendar

We are talking about promotions that are undoubtedly inviting and concerning some of the most popular games of this 2021. If you are interested, we advise you to take advantage of them while you are on time, as the Advent Calendar offers change every day.

What do you think of today’s GameStop Advent Calendar offers, Tuesday 7 December 2021? Is there a particular product that excites you? Let us know in the comments.