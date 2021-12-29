the offers of the end of December on the range

The Fiat 500 in promotion: offers on the entire range of the small car for the last days of December

There Fiat, in the last days of December and of the year, promotes the 500. On offer the whole range of the small car, starting with the version totally electric, the New 500.

The promo version is the Action that of list it costs 26,550 euros; in the promo the price drops to 24,499 euros, while with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan the car can be purchased for 23,499 euros. L’advance and of 8,640 euros, then 36 monthly installments of € 159 for a total of 37 months. The maxi final installment, called Valore Futuro Garantito, amounts to € 12,811.23. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and APR at 8.99%.

For those who are not yet convinced of the radical change, there is also the promotion 500 hybrid; is the Cult 1.0 liter version with 70 hybrid horses which costs 16,250 euros in the price list. In promotion the cost drops to 14,250 euros, while with the FCA Bank Price Contribution loan it can be purchased for € 12,850. Advance 0, then 96 months of total duration; for the first year the amount is 138.07 euros, for the following 84, however, 194.87. Fixed Tan at 6.85% and Taeg at 8.96%. L’offer is valid until December 31st, just like for the 500 electric.

Fiat 500, in promo also the LPG version

AND’ Hybrid also there Red version of the small car that mounts the 1.0-liter 70 horsepower. List price 19,150 euros, in the promo the amount drops to 17,250 while with the financing Price Contribution the car can be purchased with 15,850 euros. In this case, advance payment of 0, 96 months and for the first year installments of 168.07 euros, while for the remaining 84 amount of 237.54 euros. Fixed TAN at 6.85% and Taeg at 8.61%. The offer is up to December 31st.

And until the same period on offer also the GPL version of the 500. It is the CULT Easypower with 69 horsepower, 1.2-liter engine that costs 17,650 euros in the list. In the promo the price drops up to 15.900 while with the financing Price contribution the car can be purchased in exchange for 14,500 euros. Advance 0, then for the first year 154.57 euros per month while for the remaining 84 monthly payments 218.34 for a total of 96 months. Fixed Tan 6.85% and Taeg 8.75%.