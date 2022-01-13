The officer and the spy movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

The film centers on the investigation of Lieutenant Colonel Georges Picquart, aimed at shedding light on the Dreyfuss case.

Rai 3 proposes today the film entitled The officer and the spy. It is a dramatic genre film with historical atmospheres.

Production is between France And Italy, the year of realization is 2019 and the duration is two hours and 6 minutes.

The officer and the spy film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Roman Polanski. Main protagonists are Marie-Georges Picquart And Alfred Dreyfus interpreted respectively by Jean Dujardin And Louis Garrel. Also in the cast Emmanuelle Seigner in the role of Pauline Monnier.

Filming took place in France, in particular a Paris and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Légende Films in collaboration with RP Productions And Gaumont.

The original title is J’accuse.

The officer and the spy film – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 3

Alfred Dreyfus, captain of the French army, is found guilty of high treason for passing military secrets to the German Empire. Man is degraded and sentenced to exile onDevil’s Island; his affaire triggers a notable echo in France so long as Dreyfus he is Jewish.

A year later the officer Georges Picquart, in the past superior of the same Dreyfus, was appointed head of the secret service section in the French army; the man, with anti-Semitic sentiments, is aware that the trial against Dreyfus it was rather sketchy due to its origin. However, noting some irregularities in the affair’s dossier, he decides to conduct an investigation to verify the man’s guilt.

Picquart turns out that the so-called bordereau, ie the document that would prove guilty, was not written by Dreyfus, like the graphologist Alphonse Bertillon he had declared, but by another soldier: the major Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy. According to him, he is the real spy, but the evidence has been examined with prejudice or even falsified to the detriment of Dreyfus.

Picquart convinces himself of the innocence of Dreyfus and tries to reopen the process to clear it and stop it Esterhazy, but meets the opposition of his superiors: admit the innocence of Dreyfus would result in a great scandal that would lead to the discovery of corruption in the army, while man, as a Jew, is the perfect scapegoat. Picquart he is then removed from office and sent on a mission away from Paris; however, he manages to return and tell everything to his lawyer friend Louis Leblois, who begins to organize a committee for the rehabilitation of Dreyfus, involving the colleague Fernand Labori, parliamentarians and intellectuals, including the famous writer Émile Zola.

The insubordination of Picquart leads to his arrest, but on the same day Zola publishes in the newspaper The Aurora the article entitled J’accuse, which will become famous, where he fiercely criticizes the irregularities of the trial a Dreyfus and lays bare all the faults of the people involved in the case.

Final spoiler

Following the depositions of Henry, Picquart is acquitted and released, while Dreyfus he is repatriated for a second trial. Shortly before the decisive hearing, the lawyer Labor suffers an attack and is unable to defend Dreyfus. The man is sentenced again, but the sentence to be served is made lighter by the recognition of the extenuating circumstances. In 1899 the Prime Minister grants him the pardon: Picquart he would like to keep fighting to prove his innocence, but Dreyfusexhausted, he accepts it. Seven years later there will be full acquittal and reintegration into the army.

In 1907 Picquart he was appointed Minister of War, also thanks to the recognition of the judicial error to his detriment. Dreyfus he asks for an audience and protests because the years in which he unfairly served his sentence are not recognized, preventing him from reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel. Picquart he cannot make this concession because the political climate has changed again, and this causes the outrage of Dreyfus. The two men greet each other with respect, never to see each other again.

The officer and the spy movie – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The officer and the spy and the respective characters played by the actors