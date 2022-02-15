the official and complete PC requirements, minimum and recommended – Nerd4.life

Bandai Namco and From Software finally released the full official PC requirements for Elden Ringwhich now show the configuration features required to play the new game according to the typical breakdown of requirements minimum and recommended.
Previously we had already seen a beginning of these indications, but the first PC requirements presented only the minimum configuration, while at this point it is the complete information to be able to play even at higher technical levels, let’s see what it is.
Elden Ring – Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- RAM: 12 GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB)
- DirectX 12
- Space required: 60 GB
- Audio: Windows compatible
Elden Ring – Recommended Requirements
- Windows 11/10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB)
- DirectX 12
- Space required: 60 GB
- Audio: Windows compatible
They are not requests particularly out of the norm, in particular as regards the minimum configuration, in which the need for a rather updated CPU emerges but with a fairly accessible choice as regards GPU and RAM.
Obviously the requests for the recommended configuration are more demanding, but without being particularly expensive.
In the meantime, just in the past few hours, the notes of update 1.01 have emerged, or the day one patch for Elden Ring.