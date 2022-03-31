The official Cuban press is no longer safe from ‘cockroach milk’

The digital edition of the official station Radio Guamá eliminated the article about “cockroach milk”. Or so they have pretended. The footprint continues on the internet, on its servers, also on social networks, and no maneuver saves the state media from the barrage of criticism, including memes.

The local radio of Pinar del Río published that “cockroach milk is the name given to the secretion of a crystallized substance with a milky appearance that is produced by a species of cockroach Diploptera punctata (cypress cockroach or Pacific beetle cockroach) in this case of a viviparous species, which feeds its young with this secretion”.

The substance “is not milk and does not contain lactose,” but the note noted that “It has a high nutritional value rich in proteins, carbohydrates (fundamentally sugars) and fats”.

“Its protein content is much higher than that of any mammalian milkand its fat content, which contains fatty acids such as oleic acid, linoleic acid, omega-3 and short and medium chain fatty acids, are an important energy source, with approximately 230 kcal/100g,” he added.

According to the Radio Guamá article, “Colombia has been the first country to market and distribute this cockroach milk“, which he describes as a “dull, thick yellow substance with a high rancid taste”.

He also stressed that it is “another food that possibly in the future will be authorized in Europe for marketing“.

To the initial critical comments of the Cubans in social networks has been added a rain of memes and others who joke with cockroach milk. The idea of ​​exploiting the substance in the future, as disgusting as it sounds, has been supported by science for some time, according to the Spanish newspaper The confidential. On the Island, where there have been countless experiments driven by chronic scarcity, suspicions are raised.

“Scientists from Pinar del Río put their inexhaustible imagination to work to achieve the world’s first mechanized milking plant for cockroaches, which would put Pinar and Cuba at the forefront of production of CUCARACHITA MARTINA milk.” wrote a tweeter.

The user identified as Los Renegados asks himself a “serious question How many cockroaches do you have to milk to get a liter of milk?“

For his part, El Loco de Abela thinks it’s an “excellent idea” and argues: “This is how the cockroaches in Cuba will disappear. They did the Cordón de La Habana experiment and the coffee was lost, the 10 million harvest and there is no sugar, ‘Ubre Blanca’ and there is no milk, medical power and there are no medicines, so go ahead with the cockroach experiment “.