the OFFICIAL decision of the sports judge

The match between Udinese and Salernitana was not played due to the non-presentation of the grenade team due to the travel ban imposed by the Salerno ASL

The sports judge expressed his opinion on Udinese-Salernitana, match of the last day of the first round of A league not disputed because the ASL of Salerno – considering the positivity to Covid-19 in the team group – has forbidden the Colantuono grenades to leave for Udine.

READ ALSO >>> Serie B, the postponement of two days is OFFICIAL: the press release

The sports judge, however, decided not to decide, in the sense that postponed the decision on Udinese-Salernitana. Recall that the grenade club had announced appeal in the event of a 3-0 defeat at the table.

Udinese-Salernitana, Marino: “The League has a duty to protect the regularity of the championship”

“The official position is that the League has not, rightly, postponed the match and we, in compliance with the regulation, are required to present ourselves on the pitch – the words spoken on Tuesday, before the match not played, by the angry Udinese technical director Pierpaolo Marino – The League has the duty to protect the regularity of the championship and that a match is not postponed due to a positive player. We went to play in Rome with Lazio with 7 players with Covid and with the coach included. Yet we won 1-3 on that occasion. The League has done what is right. We will see what happens, but there is a peculiarity compared to Juventus-Napoli, namely that Salernitana should have taken a charter and not an airliner ”, concluded Marino.