the official formations of Salernitana-Spezia

Salernitana and Spezia are ready to play for important points with a view to salvation even if with different spirits. The grenades must try to get out of the relegation zone, while the Ligurians to move away to find even more tranquility.

The choices





Colantuono has a practically new team after the transfer market. In the grenade, reinforcements of experience have arrived who will be able to lend a hand to try to reach the goal of salvation.





In fact, today begins a new season for Iervolino’s Salernitana, who must try to take advantage of the defeat of Venice and Genoa to shorten. Above, on the other hand, practically all of them have won.

Thiago Motta and his Spezia in the last period have put the turbo and arrive in Salerno strong by 12 points in the last five games. In 2022 only Juventus and Napoli had a better performance.





The official formations

Salerno (4-3-2-1): Sepe; Mazzocchi, Drăgușin, Fazio, Ranieri; Kastanos, Radovanović, L. Coulibaly; Ribery, Verdi; Mousset. Available: Belec, Jaroszynski, Djuric, Ederson, Zortea, Bohinen, Obi, Gyomber, Kechrida, Gagliolo, Mikael, Perotti. Annex: Colantuono

Spice (4-3-3): Provedel, Amian, Nikolau, Erlic, Reca; Major, Kiwior, Sala, Gyasi, Verde, Manaj. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bourabia, Hristov, Nzola, Ferrer, Antiste, Salcedo, Agudelo, Nguiamba, Strelec, Bertola. Annex Thiago Motta