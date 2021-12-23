the official images of Thanos at 13, 17 and 22 that you may never have seen [FOTO]

Waiting for the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe come alive and the trait d’union between the various films is revealed – Kang the Conqueror? – today we propose some official images that have as protagonist the great villain of the Avengers of the last 13 years: Thanos.

From the first post-credits appearances, the Mad Titan it took him some time to arrive, but when he did he starred in two epic and blockbuster films like Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame. There was no shortage of curiosities around the character and in addition to a disturbing baby version and images of his family on Titan, the drawings of Thanos at 13, 17 and 22.

To show them was the concept artist of Marvel Studios Ryan Meinerding, through your Instagram account. No doubt who he is: that is precisely the digitally worked face of Josh Brolin during the adolescence of the Titan. Three close-ups that, it must be said, suggest that puberty has helped the purple villain a lot, similar to the protagonist of a horror movie. The Omen in his 13 years.

Meinerding wrote: «Thanos’ age progression! These were done when we wanted to show some background in the film. Ages represent how large the audience would have seen it, not how big it really would have been. I had a lot of fun working on this guy for i Russo brothers“.

HERE ARE THE PICTURES OF TEENAGE THANOS.

What do you think? Did you know them? Let us know, as always, in the comments!

In the cast of Avengers: Endgame we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The epic finale of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

