the official Italian trailer of the horror film coming to Netflix

Leatherface is about to strike again. And we also know precisely when: the February 18which is the day it will debut on streaming on Netflix a new Don’t open that doorof which we show you the official italian trailer.

This new film, this new filiation of the original Do not open that door directed in 1974 by Tobe Hooper, which is one of the most cited, loved, imitated horror films of all time, capable of a radicalism that still strikes today, let alone almost fifty years ago, is to be considered a direct sequel to the original. It was produced by Faith Álvarez and by the co-writer of Hooper’s film, Kim Henkel, while the director is there David Blue GarciaAmerican director to his second work after his 2018 debut entitled Tejano. Together with the credit line Rodo Sayagues, Álvarez (who in the past had already worked on another mythical horror genre with the remake of The House by Raimi) was also the author of the subject of the film, later developed into a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin.

In the cast of the film we will find Sarah Yalkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Neil Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouéré, Jacob Latimore and Alice Krige.

Don’t open that door: the official Italian trailer of the new Netflix movie with Leatherface





After hiding for nearly half a century, Leather Face returns to terror, hitting some young idealistic friends who accidentally interfere with his occult world in a remote Texas town.



Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and young sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) travel with friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start a new and visionary business venture. But their dream turns into a nightmare when they unwittingly disturb Leather Face, the deranged serial killer who continues to haunt the inhabitants of the area with his legacy of blood. Among them is Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the only survivor of the infamous 1973 massacre who is determined to get revenge.

This new Don’t open that door comes after numerous other subsidiaries of the original film: a first sequel signed again by Hooper in 1986, a second sequel in 1990 and a third in 1994. And then the reboot produced by Michael Bay with Jessica Biel starring in 2003, the prequel to Jonathan Liebesman of 2006, the 3D version with a young woman Alexandra Daddario in 2013 and then the origin story of Leatherface arrived in 2017.

