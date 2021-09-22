The official Italian trailer of the miniseries with Kate Winslet, on Sky and NOW in June

The seven-episode crime drama reunites the actress with former Mildred co-star Pierce Guy Pearce.

Sky has finally announced the debut date and released the official Italian trailer of the awaited miniseries with Kate Winslet Murder in Easttown, in the original version known by the title Mare of Easttown. Aired on Sky Atlantic and streamed on NOW from 9 June, the crime drama follows the Academy Award for The Reader: Out loud as a detective who sees her life fall apart as she investigates a local murder.

The plot and cast of Murder in Easttown

Set in a small Pennsylvania town, the same one that gives it its name, Murder in Easttown sees disenchanted detective Mare Sheehan investigating the murder of a young single mother at the same time as she faces a series of personal problems related to her troubled recent past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record-breaking shot at a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case – now a year old – never resolved, the disappearance of a daughter. his former schoolmate. A story that demanded a lot from her and that split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can’t hide … or maybe you can?

Next to Winslet play the former co-star of Mildred Pierce Guy Pearce in the role of Richard Ryan, a newly arrived creative writing professor who Mare has an acquaintance with; Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) by Lori Ross, the protagonist’s lifelong best friend; Jean Smart (Watchmen) of Mare’s mother, Helen; the veteran of American Horror Story Evan Peters Colin Zabel, a young detective who came to help Mare in the investigation, much to her chagrin; And David Denman (The Office) of ex-husband Frank Sheehan.