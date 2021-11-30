the official launch trailer is epic, appointment on December 8, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Xbox and 343 Industries have released a new trailer dedicated to Halo Infinite. Let’s talk about the official launch trailer which, in its epic nature, reminds us that the appointment is set for 8 December 2021.

The Halo Infinite trailer opens with a take of Master Chief on Zeta Halo, facing the sunset that lights up his helmet. Then, the video makes a quick cut on a space battle, filled with explosions and destruction. After a short narrative sequence, however, it’s time for gameplay.

The video shows us some sections of shooter clash. We see Master Chief use various weapons to eliminate his enemies, but also exploit the robbery – addition of this chapter – to lure an explosive capsule towards him and use it to destroy a structure. There will also be more open sections in which it will be convenient to use a vehicle, both land and air: the video shows us a combat sequence from above,

The trailer describes Halo Infinite with the greatest Halo ever and tells us to become “the warrior” and “the protector”. Finally, it reminds us that the release date of the campaign is December 8, 2021. You can also play Halo Infinite via Xbox Game Pass, both console and PC and cloud.

In addition, the developers have talked about the doubts related to the Halo Infinite cheaters.