The official Lebanese Top 20 of the week – OLT20

The OLT20 analysis of the week:

Our congratulations to the Lebanese singer, dancer, actress, and artist Myriam Fares who has just won, once again, the first place in OLT20 with Adiha Enbisat, his new single. Adiha Enbisat is the 4th “Lebanese Number One” after Shou B7eb (2012), Bizemmetak (2015), and Nifi Aoulhalak (2015). Myriam Fares has always been criticized for her provocative side, both by the choice of her stage clothes and by her sexy Shakira-style dances!

This week in OLT20 we have 6 new entries.

The most advanced is Potion, signed Calvin Harris, the Scottish DJ and music producer, the English singer Dua Lipa and the American rapper Young Thug, in 9th place, followed by I’m Good Blue, by French DJ and American singer Bebe Rexha, in 13th place, and finally Anta, by Lebanese singer Rima Yussed, in collaboration with Algerian musician, producer, and sound engineer Billel Mehsen known as Eljoee, in 15th place.

Also note that the song Allah Yaatine Khayrak Lebanese singer Mohanad Zaiter quickly climbs the rankings and finds himself 2nd, thus signing the strongest progression of the week.

Full details on this week’s Top are available on the OLT20 mobile app, on the OLT20 pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and at www.olt20.com

1 – Myriam Fares – Adiha Enbisat

2 – Mohanad Zaiter – Allah Yaatine Khayrak

3 – Laroussi – Cinnamon

4 – Hady Hayek – Oulli Allah

5 – OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

6 – Nancy Hawa – seni wara seni

7 – Christine Abi Najm – Ana Jamra

8 – Makriss – Embrator

9 – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug – Potion

10 – Zef – El Bekle (feat. Stephanie Atala)

11 – Harry Styles – As It Was

12 – Son Savage – Just Keep Dancing

13 – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

14 – Wael Kfoury – Set El Kel

15 – Rima Yusef Feat. Eljoee – ANTA​

16 – Drake – Massive

17 – David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do

18 – Calvin Harris – Stay With Me (Official Video) ft Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

19 – Hazem Sharif – W Bsahetak

20 – Farah Chreim – Albi Elou