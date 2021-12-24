the official on Barrow – SOS Fanta

Pay attention to Africa Cup of Nations, those who are summoned will not be there from January 9 until February 6, for those who go all the way. After seeing the pre-called of the Ivory Coast, now here are the choices (always pre-called) of the Gambia. They deserve great attention because there are four ‘Italians’: they are Omar Colley of Sampdoria, Ebrima Darboe of Rome, Muse Barrow of Bologna ed Ebrima Colley of La Spezia. Above all, Barrow’s absence for fantasy football weighs heavily, but Colley from Sampdoria is also a starter. Coach Tom Saintfiet spoke to Eurosport about the four ‘Italians’: “The national team that I coach has made a lot of money with Omar Colley from Sampdoria, Ebrima Darboe from Roma, Musa Barrow from Bologna and the Atalanta school, as well as Ebrima Colley from Spezia” .

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Rot-Weiss Koblenz), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona), Modou Jobe (Black Leopards).

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Dietikon), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), James Gomez (AC Horsens), Noah Sonko Sundberg (Ostersund), Bubacarr Sanneh, Ibou Touray (Salford City), Saidy Janko (Real Valladolid), Mohammed Mbye (Solvesborg) .

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (Fortune FC), Dawda Ngum (Bronshoj), Sulayman Marreh (Gent), Ebrima Darboe (Roma), Yusupha Bobb (Piacenza), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers), Ablie Jallow (Seraing), Steve Trawally (Ajman) , Ebrima Colley (Spezia).

Forwards: Musa Barrow (Bologna), Lamin Jallow (Fehervar), Bubacarr Jobe (Norrby), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich), Muhammed Badamosi (Kortrijk), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Dembo Darboe (Shakhtyor Soligorsk), Yusupha Njie (Boavista ).

