the official pdf text of the MiTE Decree

Finally here we are. We had to wait and chase it but in the end here is the official text of the Ministry of Ecological Transition Decree 14 February 2022, n. 75 which shows the specific maximum costs that can be facilitated for the purpose of assevering the adequacy of the expenses referred to in article 119, paragraph 13, letter a) and article 121, paragraph 1-ter, letter b), of decree-law no. . 34 of 2020.

The structure of the MiTE Decree

The Decree consists of 5 articles and 1 annex:

Article 1 – Purpose

Article 2 – Scope of application

Article 3 – Maximum eligible costs

Article 4 – Amendments to the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development of 6 August 2020, containing “Technical requirements for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings – so-called Ecobonus”

Article 5 – Update and entry into force

Annex A Specific maximum costs

Effective date of the new prices and update

The Decree and therefore the new costs provided for in Annex A must be used for interventions for which the request for the building permit, where necessary, has been submitted after the date of entry into force of the decree itself which will enter into force on the thirtieth day. following publication in the Official Gazette (expected for today).

By 1 February 2023 and every year thereafter, the maximum costs referred to in Annex A are updated in consideration of the results of the monitoring carried out by ENEA on the progress of the measures referred to in Article 121 of Decree-Law no. 34 of 2020 and market costs.

Eligible and pricing costs

Pursuant to article 119, paragraph 15, of decree-law no. 34 of 2020, for the interventions referred to in Annex A, the charges for professional services related to the implementation of the interventions, for the preparation of the APE energy performance certificate, as well as for the certification of congruity, are admitted to the deduction, according to maximum values ​​referred to in the decree of the Minister of Justice of 17 June 2016 approving the tables of the fees commensurate with the qualitative level of the design performance adopted pursuant to article 24, paragraph 8, of legislative decree no. 50 of 2016.

For the types of intervention not included in Annex A, the certification of congruity certifies compliance with the specific maximum costs calculated using the price lists prepared by the Regions and autonomous Provinces or the price lists of the chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture competent in the area where the building or the price lists published by the DEI publishing house is located.

Annex A – Eligible costs

The costs shown in the following tables are net of:

VAT;

professional services;

works relating to the installation and labor for the implementation of the assets.

The hypothesis of a “turnkey” price in recent days has been avoided.

Only in the case in which the intervention involves the reconstruction of the existing emission system, as appropriately proven by appropriate documentation, to the ceiling is added 180 € / m2 for radiant floor systems, or 60 € / m2 in other cases, where the surface refers to the heated surface.

(**) In the case of gas heat pumps, the maximum admissible specific cost is 1,200 € / kWt.