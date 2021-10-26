the official plot reveals the greatest treasure ever and a lost brother

The first Uncharted trailer promised an adventure for the whole family suitable for lovers of the famous saga of Playstation videogames than to newbies, but the official plot published by Sony winks at the experts of the story of Nathan Drake.

The film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is in fact described as follows: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces the young and intelligent Nathan Drake to audiences and showcases his first treasure hunter adventure alongside mentor and loyal friend Victor “Sully. “Sullivan. In an epic adventure that spans the globe, the two go on a perilous search for the ‘greatest treasure in history’ while some clues could lead them to Nathan’s brother, who has been missing for years.“

In short, apparently more than a real prequel on the origins of Nathan Drake the film of Uncharted it could turn out to be a mix of the various storylines of the videogame saga, considering that the story of Nathan’s lost brother has already been told by Playstation video games. As proof of this theory, there would be the already known 5 easter eggs in the Uncharted trailer, which have fully taken up some well-known situations of the Sony franchise, creating a real ‘remix effect’ for long-time fans.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments. Uncharted, we remember, has a release date set for February 18, 2022.