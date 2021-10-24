News

The official poster for The Tender Bar, the Prime Video film with Ben Affleck • Universal Movies

Posted on
After the trailer released for about a week, The Tender Bar (with us The bar of great hopes) is shown today through the launch of the first poster.

The film, as already anticipated, will be a faithful adaptation of the memoir of the well-known journalist JR Moehringer, directed by George Clooney, with Ben Affleck among the protagonists of the cast. Filming of The Tender Barinstead, they started last February and ended at the end of April.

In the cast there will be room for Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), who will play the role of the young man Moehringer, as anticipated also for Ben Affleck as his uncle Charlie. The Tender Bar will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles from December 17 and in the rest of the country from December 22 before arriving in streaming on Amazon Prime from January 7, 2022.

Official synopsis: The only child of a single mother, JR grows up listening to the voice of his father on the radio, a New York DJ who took off before he said his first word. Then that voice too disappears. It will be the neighborhood bar, with the diverse humanity that populates it, to raise it and make it into a man. Passionate and sadly funny, a great story of formation and redemption, of turbulent love between a mother and her only child, but also the compelling tale of a boy’s struggle to become a man and an unforgettable portrait of how men remain, in the bottom of their hearts, of the lost boys.

the tender bar film poster

