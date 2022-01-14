the official poster of the film arrives

Here comes the official poster of Uncharted, film that will see Tom Holland as the main protagonist. Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The Uncharted synopsis

Below is the official description of Uncharted released by Sony Pictures: “Street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor“ Sully ”Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a heist for the duo becomes a thrilling race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas). The latter believes that he and his family are the legitimate heirs. Nate and Sully will have to decipher the clues and solve one of the oldest mysteries in the world. If they can hold out to the end, they could find not only $ 5 billion, but also Nate’s long-lost brother… Will the two find a way to work together and achieve the goal? “

The film production of Uncharted sees the name of Ruben Fleischer as the director while the screenplay is instead written by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. At the production we find the names of Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. The executive producers are Ruben Fleischer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Uncharted the film hits theaters on February 17, 2022.