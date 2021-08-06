the official poster of the film with Camila Cabello

written by

Federica Marcucci





6 July 2021



After showing you, just a few days ago, the first trailer of Cinderella we also want you to reveal another news regarding the long-awaited film with Camila Cabello. This is the first official poster of the film, in which the pop star stands out in the role of his new version of the famous character of Charles Perrault.

The film was directed by Kay Cannon and will be available from 3 September exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

In the role of the protagonist we will see Camila Cabello, at her side a large cast of stars including Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. Together with them also Minnie Driver as Nicholas Galitzine and Brosnan, Pierce.

Here is the first official poster of the film

Plot of the film

Cinderella it is a bold new musical reinterpretation of the traditional fable with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with dreams bigger than the world in which she lives, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), she will be able to persevere and finally fulfill her desires.

These are the words of Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios:

Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a new and modern touch, and will be played by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of big stars. Producer James Corden and the creative team started from this fairy tale loved by everyone and renewed it in a fresh and inspiring perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to be able to make our customers sing and dance to the notes of Kay Cannon’s reinterpretation of this classic