THE OFFICIAL PRESENTATION OF THE BELA MAJIN – Maddalena Cardano, from Stroppiana, will be the queen of the Vercellese Carnival 2022 alongside the Bicciolano

Maddalena and Enrico the Carv Vercelli Masks Photo (Ste Di)

(Stefano Di Tano) – With the hope of a more serene and welcoming future, the curtain has opened on the Vercelli Carnival which will see its splendor only in two months but which again this year is anticipated by the presentation of the queen of the city, a tradition that has always aroused great curiosity and comments from the population of Vercelli and the surrounding area.

In the long imaginary parade of Ble Majin of Vercelli unforgettable figures are remembered who practically wrote the beautiful story of our Carnival, together with their respective Bicciolani, also male protagonists of excellent performances during their journey in the great public, musical, charitable and cultural events.

In the Hall of the Municipal Council, on Tuesday 7 December the Mayor with various Councilors, Sponsors, local Journalists, the President of the Carnival Committee and the former Bicciolano Luca Vannelli he joyfully applauded the choice of the new one Bla Majin who appeared very confident in greeting and thanking the Authorities and all those who contributed to his election to a position that gives infinite joy and satisfaction, and to which he will dedicate commitment and love in all its phases, for all those moments in which the Vercelli they will show her affection and sympathy, and in particular, if and when it is possible to bring a smile, a word, a gesture of friendship and hope to the elderly and the suffering.

Equipped with a truly familiar and youthful smile, Maddalena Cardano immediately won the appreciation of all those present and the certainty of representing the right person to cheer up those weeks of 2022 in which to give all his time to bring joy and comfort to the children, the elderly and the people who are already working to set up the usual celebrations and parades.

He could not do without the Bicciolano Enrico Rampazzoto express her joy to be able to live this carnival experience together with a companion truly prepared for the role of queen of the Carnival, a girl full of enthusiasm and delicate feelings. To these characters, when the opportunity arises, we will give our contribution to support them in their charitable and festive mission to which they have been delegated by the modern history of the Vercelli carnival.

