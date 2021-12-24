the official press release on the shareholders’ meeting

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria Board of Directors: decision postponed to Monday 27 December. Here is the official press release issued by the Sampdoria club

The shareholders’ meeting, held this morning via video link to decide on the new Board of Sampdoria after the resignation of the former president Massimo Ferrero. The decision is postponed to Monday 27 December. Here is the official press release from the Sampdoria club.

OFFICIAL RELEASE – “The UC Sampdoria Spa shareholders’ meeting met today, on second call, to resolve on the items on the agenda. The meeting opened with the participation of the majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding Srl, of the directors currently in prorogatio, Enrico Castanini, Paolo Fiorentino, Giuseppe Profiti, Gianluca Vidal, and the entire board of statutory auditors, in the persons of the gentlemen Marcello Pollio (president), Antonio Cattaneo, Massimiliano Quercio (mayors). The vote did not take place as the Shareholders’ Meeting intended to adjourn itself on Monday 27 December for some technical and organizational aspects which are being examined in depth “.