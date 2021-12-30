News

the official ranking as of December 26, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Netflix has published the classification officer of the TV series and gods movie most viewed in Italy from 20 to 26 December 2021: if in the first case the success of the second season of The Witcher is confirmed, the novelty Don’t Look Up stands out among the films.

Netflix, ranking of TV series from 20 to 26 December 2021

  1. The Witcher season 2
  2. Emily in Paris season 2
  3. The House of Paper season 5
  4. The Witcher season 1
  5. Squid Game season 1
  6. The Girl from Oslo season 1
  7. New Amsterdam season 2
  8. Emily in Paris season 1
  9. Titans season 3
  10. The Sinner season 3

The Witcher, Ciri

Netflix, ranking of films from 20 to 26 December 2021

  1. Dont ‘Look Up
  2. It was the Hand of God
  3. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  4. The Unforgivable
  5. IT Chapter 2
  6. The Liars Agency
  7. Poor but Rich
  8. Return to Win
  9. The Grinch
  10. 1000 km from Christmas

Don't Look Up, the full cast



As mentioned, the second season of The Witcher (review) steadily holds the top of the TV series chart, followed by the second season of Emily in Paris and from the fifth season of The House of Paper.

Squid Game, whose author is in talks for a third season after confirming the second, holds out in fifth position while the top 10 of the films is dominated by the excellent Don’t Look Up, which has been talked about for a few days on social networks.

With a first-rate cast, including Leonardo di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, the film directed by Adam McKay tells the story of two astronomers who try in vain to warn the mass media of the arrival of a comet on a collision course. with the Earth.


